Woman’s History Month 2022

Celebrating Woman’s History and encouraging Woman’s accomplishments for the future, is what Soroptimist International of Solano County is all about. Here is an awesome opportunity that they are offering young ladies at this time…
Soroptimist International of Vacaville is looking to honor an outstanding female college student from Vacaville with a generous, three-year scholarship.
The winner will receive $9,000, paid out in $3,000 installments over three years. Applicants must either be a graduate of a Vacaville high school or live in
Vacaville to qualify. The applicant must have a Grade Point Average of 3.0 or above, be currently enrolled in a college or university and working toward a
degree. All applications will be judged with anonymity and will be scored based onfinancial needs, GPA, portfolio of work, volunteerism, community activities,
letters of recommendation and submission of an essay.For more information or to download applications, visit
VacavilleSoroptimist.org. Deadline to submit an application is April 30.
How are you celebrating Woman’s History Month?
Donna Perry