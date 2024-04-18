Can I Help YOU? What 29 Years Of A Relationship Has Taught Me

Maybe it’s my upcoming wedding anniversary (April 22nd) that has me reflecting on what it takes to nurture and sustain a long-term relationship with a spouse. Full disclosure: this is not my first attempt to, well, sustain a long-term relationship with a spouse. Before finding, falling for and futuring with Meg, I had been married twice before: both short-term relationships that ended poorly. A couple of take-aways from those experiences include don’t get married before you’ve gotten to know yourself well (I was barely 23 the first time, and barely 27 the second time). Although I liked THE IDEA of being married, I was mature enough (or financially stable enough) to succeed in being a solid marital partner either time. Now, with almost 29 years of (mostly) long-term relationship bliss under my belt, I offer up the following “success nuggets”:

Grow up, both emotionally and vocationally, before saying “I Do”

Take a look at the big picture; you need to prepare to age together

Avoid “Silent Treatment” – style arguments, especially as you get older; those waste time

Appreciate your partner’s unique qualities and note them regularly

Try not to go to bed angry (an obvious one that isn’t always possible)

Here’s to all of you long-termers out there trying to keep it real…we’re with you 🙂

John