April 21-27 Is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Please join the Solano County District Attorney’s Office in partnership with Fairfield and Vacaville Police

Departments for a moment of reflection honoring National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. The moment of

reflection will take place Thursday, April 25th at 12:00 p.m. at the steps of the courthouse, 600 Union

Avenue, in Fairfield.

This year’s theme is “Options, Services, and Hope for Crime Survivors. How Would you Help?” The 2024

theme asks all of us—friends, family members, neighbors, colleagues, community leaders, victim service

providers, criminal justice practitioners, and health professionals—how we can help crime victims. This

year’s theme is a call to action for us all to create a safe environment for crime victims to share what happened to them.

As we recognize National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, we renew our commitment to victims by honoring

their resilience and we remember those who have lost their lives to violence. Victims are the untold story of a prosecutor. We at the District Attorney’s Office have the privilege and responsibility to stand up for victims, ensure their voices are always heard, and advocate for them in our quest to seek and do justice. We witness the bravery, courage, and strength of survivors every day.