Girls On The Rise: Find Your Place in the Legal Field On May 4th In Fairfield

Join the community on Saturday May 4th from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at the Solano County Event Center for Girls on the Rise: Find Your Place in the Legal Field, an exciting in-person event where we will delve into the dynamic world of law! This event offers a unique opportunity for young women ages 15 to 25, to connect with influential women leaders, gain valuable insights into the legal field, experience a courtroom tour, and engage in thought-provoking discussions. Whether you are a high school student, recent graduate, or simply interested in exploring various career paths in the legal field, this forum is tailored to meet your needs. Don’t miss out on this chance to be inspired and uncover the limitless possibilities that await you in the legal profession.

Key Highlights:

1. Meet Women Leaders: Interact with accomplished women leaders in the legal field who will share their experiences and provide guidance on navigating a successful career path.

2. Gain Valuable Insight: Acquire valuable insights into the legal profession through engaging discussions and learn about the diverse opportunities available within the field.

3. Explore the Legal World: Get an exclusive opportunity to tour a courtroom and gain a firsthand understanding of the legal system, enhancing your knowledge and perspective.

This inaugural event is supported by the Solano Superior Court, Solano Bar Association and Solano Commission for Women and Girls.

Register through Eventbrite or go to SolanoCommissionWomenGirls.com for the registration links and join us at Girls on the Rise: Find Your Place in the Legal Field and embark on a journey of inspiration, discovery, and empowerment in the legal profession.

Saturday May 4th

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Solano County Event Center

601 Texas Street

Fairfield