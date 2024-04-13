Sing Ups For The Brentwood Rotary Golf Tournament End On May 5th!

The Rotary Golf Tournament is Back! May 20th at Discovery Bay Golf Course

Event Sponsor: Shea Homes

The purpose of our event is to raise funds for Global Humanitarian Outreach.

Members of the Rotary Club of Brentwood join the 1.2 million Rotarians serving worldwide in 32,000 Rotary clubs, meeting in 159 countries. Rotary International is an important non-governmental, non-religious, non-political service organization working shoulder-to-shoulder in serving humanitarian goals in the world.

Rotary Club of Brentwood

PO BOX 325 Brentwood, CA 94513

If you have questions contact:

Rob Brandt

EMAIL: [email protected]

CALL: 925.642.4925

Entry Deadline: May 5th!