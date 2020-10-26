What’s The Least-Favorite Halloween Costume YOU’VE Ever Worn?
As this picture can attest, costumes and radio shows don’t always blend together well…I get that I was trying to find something reasonably comfortable, that I could move around in the studio without difficulty, and that I could take on and off easily…but a ketchup bottle? Really? This picture was taken on Halloween morning 2009, as I got set to celebrate 10 years of hosting The KUIC Morning Show; some listeners actually won the chance to hang out in the studio, in costume, and be a part of that show. Their costumes were infinitely better than mine, as I recall (I’ve actually seen the pictures; they were better). Anyway, Halloween is always a time that reminds me how fortunate I’ve been to be the host of the Morning Show for all these years…21 and counting. No amount of horrible costuming can change the warm fuzzy feelings I have as I approach every November 1st 🙂
John Young