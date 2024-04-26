95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Sign Ups For Vacaville United Soccer Club’s Fall Schedule Begin May 13th

Image courtesy of Vacaville United Soccer

Vacaville United Soccer Club, which runs both the competitive and recreational soccer programs in Vacaville would like to get the word out that now is the time to think about soccer this Fall.

Tryouts for our competitive soccer teams start May 13th; more information can be found here: https://www.vacavilleunitedsoccerclub.com/tryouts
Signups for our recreational program run through June 2024; more information can be found here: https://www.vacavilleunitedsoccerclub.com/recreational
Please feel free to reach out for more information.
Thank you!

