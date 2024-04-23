Race To Help Save Lives With The Red Cross By Giving Blood Today!
The American Red Cross reminds eligible donors to keep the blood supply stable by racing to give blood in the weeks to come! Donors of all blood types – especially type O blood donors – are crucial to keeping shelves fully stocked with blood products throughout the month.
Right now, there’s no letting off the gas when it comes to lifesaving care. With no substitute for blood and no way to manufacture it, volunteer donors are essential for hospital patients who count on transfusions every single day.
Book a time to give lifesaving blood now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts, all who come to donate April 29-May 31 will get a coupon for a free haircut by email. Plus, those who come to give April 29-May 19 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two and VIP racing experience to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Races at Darlington Raceway Labor Day weekend, including entry to the Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent and a $1,000 gift card. Additionally, those who come to give April 29-May 19 will also get a bonus $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/racetogive for more details.