95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Race To Help Save Lives With The Red Cross By Giving Blood Today!

Share
Race To Help Save Lives With The Red Cross By Giving Blood Today!
Image courtesy of the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross reminds eligible donors to keep the blood supply stable by racing to give blood in the weeks to come! Donors of all blood types – especially type O blood donors – are crucial to keeping shelves fully stocked with blood products throughout the month.

Right now, there’s no letting off the gas when it comes to lifesaving care. With no substitute for blood and no way to manufacture it, volunteer donors are essential for hospital patients who count on transfusions every single day.

Book a time to give lifesaving blood now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts, all who come to donate April 29-May 31 will get a coupon for a free haircut by email. Plus, those who come to give April 29-May 19 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two and VIP racing experience to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Races at Darlington Raceway Labor Day weekend, including entry to the Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent and a $1,000 gift card. Additionally, those who come to give April 29-May 19 will also get a bonus $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/racetogive for more details.

Recently Played

Love SomebodyMaroon 5
1:11am
Cruel SummerTaylor Swift
1:08am
Baby I Love Your WayBig Mountain
1:04am
Before You GoLewis Capaldi
1:00am
UnwrittenNatasha Bedingfield
12:56am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Interview That Never Happened: What I WOULD’VE Asked Jimmie Vaughan
2

Sing Ups For The Brentwood Rotary Golf Tournament End On May 5th!
3

Can I Help YOU? What 29 Years Of A Relationship Has Taught Me
4

April 21-27 Is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week
5

The Box Officer: Challengers & Abigail