Race To Help Save Lives With The Red Cross By Giving Blood Today!

The American Red Cross reminds eligible donors to keep the blood supply stable by racing to give blood in the weeks to come! Donors of all blood types – especially type O blood donors – are crucial to keeping shelves fully stocked with blood products throughout the month.

Right now, there’s no letting off the gas when it comes to lifesaving care. With no substitute for blood and no way to manufacture it, volunteer donors are essential for hospital patients who count on transfusions every single day.