Want To Live Longer? Get A Dog
The facts are in: the special bond between humans and dogs has been scientifically proven to help people live longer. New information following studies done at The University of Toronto found that owning a dog “is actively protective against dying of any cause.” And it gets better: according to the research, there’s a 24 percent drop in “cause mortality” for people who have a dog in their life. That’s pretty significant; more good news includes the maybe obvious notion that people who walk their dogs tend to get 30 minutes of extra exercise than those who don’t. Oh yeah, and the current research indicates that petting a dog can reduce human blood pressure. Do you need any other reasons to check out the local SPCA for your next “fur”-ever friend?
John Young