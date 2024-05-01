Join The Community For “A Night Out With Leaders Of Men” On May 18th

Leaders of Men, Inc. is a non-profit organization focused on instilling leadership development skills that teach our young men what is needed to manage their thoughts, emotions, attitudes and actions. We are an organization geared toward focusing on ways to work well with others, by developing interpersonal skills and the ability to build and maintain relationships. Leaders of Men helps empower young leaders and give them the tools to discover the skills they’ll need to build effective work groups and communicate effectively throughout their lives.

On May 18th, the organization will host “A Night Out With Leaders of Men” fundraiser dinner, from 6:00pm to 10:00pm at 1000 Kentucky Street in Fairfield. You’ll enjoy gourmet cuisine, live entertainment and a fabulous fashion show, with the proceeds going to the youth-based programs LOM has become known for in Solano County. Get ticket information for this exciting event at www.leadersofmeninc.org today!