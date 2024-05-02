95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Be A Part Of The Meals on Wheels Solano “Box Fan Drive” May 15th – June 15th

Image courtesy of Meals on Wheels Solano County

Summer is approaching, the daylight stays longer, and seniors are at risk. Meals on Wheels Solano County will be holding their second Box Fan Drive to keep our senior clients cool and safe during the upcoming excessive heat. You can drop off your donations to their office in Suisun (95 Marina Center, Suisun City, 94585), or shop via their Amazon Wishlist (you are not limited to the fan on our wish list, any fan will do). Please make sure to include a gift note with your information so they know who to thank!

Please contact their Development Manager today at [email protected] if you have any questions!

