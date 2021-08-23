      Weather Alert

Wake Up Your Heart with the Vacaville Boys & Girls Club

There is a delicious way to help support the Vacaville Neighborhood Boy’s & Girls Club this Wednesday August 25th, be a part of their Wake Up Your Heart Breakfast Fundraiser. CEO Anna Eaton shared these details with us:

Help kick off the back to school season with the Vacaville neighborhood Boy’s & Girls ClubThis signature breakfast event wakes up the hearts of our local community to support the children’s out-of-school time in this new school year. Start the day off with a hot breakfast by Wren’s Cafe, coffee from Steddy Eddie’s coffee house, pastries from Solano Baking Company and a bit of inspiration. The breakfast is free of charge and graciously hosted at The Vacaville Opera House this Wednesday from 7:30am-9:00am. RSVP at www.vnbgc.com

Thank you Anna!

Have your kids benefited from this awesome organization?

 

Donna Perry

TAGS
VACAVILLE BOYS & GIRLS CLUB WAKE UP YOUR HEART BREAKFAST
#Trending
The USAF Band of the Golden West in Dixon on 8/28!
Wake Up Your Heart with the Vacaville Boys & Girls Club
Is It Too Early To Be Thinking About Girl Scout Cookies?
The 1st annual Art and Wine Festival: “The Crush” September 26th!
Drawing Lessons at the Charles M. Schulz Museum September 11th 2021
Connect With Us Listen To Us On