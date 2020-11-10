VETERAN’S DAY 2020

american colors
Most of us have a family member or friend that has served our country, but even if you don’t, you can still give thanks November 11 in Downtown Vacaville.
Attending The Annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony is a great way to honor the people who have defended our country all around the world. It will take place at Creekwalk Plaza Andrews Park in downtown Vacaville beginning at 9am.
Another place to show veterans your appreciation will be with the Fairfield Main Street Association, along with Boy Scout Troop 8317, as they host an American flag retirement ceremony from 4 to 6pm Thursday November 12th, at the Downtown Theatre in Fairfield.
Do you know a special veteran that you will be honoring?
Donna Perry