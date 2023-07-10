Vacaville Pony Baseball Hosts The International World Series

I admit that I do a bit of bragging when it comes to my adult children; perhaps some of that bragging has taken place right here in the “DJ Blog” section of our website 🙂 It seems like my recent brags have focused on my sons’ acting careers, or my daughter’s environmental advocacy, but a recent conversation with Vacaville Pony Baseball President Jason Case took me back to my Youth Baseball bragging days. I had the pleasure of chatting with Jason on Hometown Mornings about a really awesome upcoming event: The Pony 9U International World Series, being held July 21st through the 24th at Keating Park in Vacaville for the first time since 1998. Teams from Latin America, Asia and all over our country will participate in games, giving our host community a chance to shine. In fact, there are still opportunities for you to help with a donation that will fund field maintenance, interpreters, food and transportation for the event (more info can be found at: www.vacavilleponybaseball.com). My conversation with Jason brought back so many special memories of my own kids playing organized t-ball all the way up to the Roseville Little League teams they excelled on. If you’re feeling nostalgic about “the good old days” when your now-grown kids played Baseball, think about being a part of this upcoming International World Series 🙂

John Young