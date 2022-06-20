Weather Alert
Today Is Juneteenth: Here’s Some Facts About This Important Day
Today is Juneteenth, which will be observed for just the second time as a federal holiday. But while Juneteenth celebrations date back more than 150 years, many people are still unfamiliar with its history and traditions.
What is Juneteenth?
Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States – considered to be June 19th, 1865, the day the Union Army declared all slaves free in the state of Texas. The first Juneteenth celebrations were held the following year in 1866.
When is Juneteenth?
Juneteenth is celebrated each year on June 19th.
Does it have any other names?
Yes, Juneteenth is also known as Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, and Freedom Day.
How is it celebrated?
Juneteenth is celebrated in many ways – with worship services, parades, community gatherings, and family barbecues. Many services will include traditional spirituals like “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” and “O Let My People Go”.
When did it become a national holiday?
Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday in 2021, when President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act. It was the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established in 1983. (Courtesy of Topic Pulse Digital, 6/20/22)
Monday, June 20th, 2022
