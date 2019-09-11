      Weather Alert

The Vintage Camper Makes Its’ Maiden Voyage

Labor Day Weekend, 2019…a weekend that will be remembered for many things, including the official debut of our 1964 (we think) Aristocrat Lo-Liner Camper at Peninsula Campground, on Rollins Lake near Colfax, CA. After a year of professional repairs, husband/wife weekend restoration experiments, arguments over curtain positions and daydreaming, we finally hooked the camper up to a friends’ Chevy pickup and lugged the little bugger up into the hills and parked it in the woods. Why we needed to borrow a friends’ tow vehicle is another story, but after some creative re-wiring we were able to tow the camper with (mostly) legal trailer lighting. In other words, it was a small miracle that we arrived at our (expensive) campsite at all. So happy were we to actually be camping in our vintage camper, Meg and I decided to take our Corgi dog Daisy down to the lake for a celebratory swim, where I promptly lost the only door key to the locked camper (Pro Tip: don’t put keys in your bathing trunks). My friends’ Chevy pickup had a socket-set in it, so we disassembled part of the outside heater duct and broke back in. Later on that evening, I was reminded how ingenuitive Meg is when she created a frying pan out of used tinfoil to cook dinner, since we forgot half of our camping gear…I refuse to believe the camper is cursed, but we do need to do a few things before we go out again, including make a camping checklist, and buy our own camper-pulling truck.

John Young

#Trending
Contest Rules
Traffic
Ski Reports
Ultimate Coffee Break
Free Lunch