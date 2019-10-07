The McDonald’s McRib Is Coming Back…Again
The fact that McDonald’s is bringing back that old menu chestnut The McRib for the millionth time isn’t necessarily news…but the fact that this reintroduction continues to MAKE news is pretty astonishing. My first “paying gig” was as at the McDonald’s on Del Obispo Avenue in my home town of San Juan Capistrano, CA; I worked tirelessly behind the 10:1 grill slinging burgers and serving my local community for 2 long years there in the early 1980’s (see photo). During my tenure there I had some experience operating the 5:1 grill as well, where the delectable McRib boneless pork patties used to be cooked. Could anything be more tasty (and visually inviting) than a pork patty, shaped like it has bones in it, slathered in BBQ sauce relaxing on a hoagie roll with some onion and pickle garnish? Why would you ever take this item OFF your menu? Prices and availability vary…do yourself a favor and sink your teeth into one before they’re gone…again.
John Young