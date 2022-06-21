Weather Alert
Announcements
The “Food Finder” Tool From The Food Bank Of Contra Costa And Solano
Need food now? Check out The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano’s “Food Finder” tool!
This Food Finder tool makes it easy to find a food distribution source close to you!
www.foodbankccs.org/find-food/foodbycity/
#findfood
#freefood
#food
#endhunger
#foodbank
#foodinsecurity
#hunger
HIRING Promotions Assistants for KUIC events. Want to earn some extra cash for gas?
The "Food Finder" Tool From The Food Bank Of Contra Costa And Solano
Today Is Juneteenth: Here's Some Facts About This Important Day
The Vacaville Museum Presents "Musical Americana" On July 4th!
NYC Removes The Last Working Payphone, And Part Of My Youth
