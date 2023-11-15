The 6th Annual 95.3 KUIC Leaven Kids Radiothon
Join 95.3 KUIC as we broadcast LIVE & help raise funds for Leaven Kids on
Thursday, November 16, 2023 from 5am – 7pm
Leaven Kids works with our businesses, police departments and local government to bring after-school mentoring and tutoring programs to areas where drop-out rates are high.
But Leaven Kids is more than just a neighborhood tutoring center: through early education intervention, they help kids and neighborhoods rise!
HERE’S HOW TO DONATE:
- TEXT KUIC to 50155 (message & data rates apply)
- CLICK HERE to make a donation
- CLICK HERE to register to WIN a prize from our online raffle
Thanks to our Title Sponsors
Thanks to our Power Hour Sponsors