The 6th Annual 95.3 KUIC Leaven Kids Radiothon

The 6th Annual 95.3 KUIC Leaven Kids Radiothon
Join 95.3 KUIC as we broadcast LIVE & help raise funds for Leaven Kids on
Thursday, November 16, 2023 from 5am – 7pm

Leaven Kids works with our businesses, police departments and local government to bring after-school mentoring and tutoring programs to areas where drop-out rates are high.
But Leaven Kids is more than just a neighborhood tutoring center: through early education intervention, they help kids and neighborhoods rise!

HERE’S HOW TO DONATE:

  1. TEXT KUIC to 50155 (message & data rates apply)
  2. CLICK HERE to make a donation
  3. CLICK HERE to register to WIN a prize from our online raffle

Thanks to our Title Sponsors


Thanks to our Power Hour Sponsors

Home | Tails Of The City Do

 

