Thank you Chico State University
Aloha~KUIC’s Ron Brown here. Recently I traveled back to my old school, Chico State University. Great memories came flooding back including my first work study job. I worked on the dish line at Whitney Hall (One of Chico State’s on campus dorms). My friend Sev (Who has fourished as a coach and scout in the NBA) and I sprayed the dishes, each other and had a blast! Plus, we got to eat for free and get paid! What a deal! It was always my dream to go to Chico State University and major in broadcasting. I will always be grateful to the University for a very special time in my life.