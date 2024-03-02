95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Solano County Library Adult Literacy Services Is Looking For Volunteers

Image courtesy of The Solano County Library

Solano County Library Adult Literacy Services is looking for volunteers to tutor adults in-person or online in Cordelia, Dixon, Fairfield, Rio Vista, Suisun, Vacaville, and Vallejo. More than 100,000 adults in Solano County struggle with reading and writing which makes daily living and employment challenging. Children whose parents struggle with reading and writing are more likely to struggle themselves. Teaching an adult to
read, write, and/or speak English, can have far reaching effects in our community.

You can help by becoming a tutor. You don’t need prior experience. Tutor preparation gives you the tools you’ll need to help someone improve their skills and reach their goals. To get started contact: [email protected]. For more information about the program, visit: solanolibrary.com/services/adult-literacy-program/

Or call 1-800-450-7885 or 707-784-1526.

