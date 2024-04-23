Vacaville People’s Forum’s “Be You! 2024: A Celebration for Special Needs Awareness”

Join the Vacaville People’s Forum (VPF) for the Be You! 2024: A Celebration for Special Needs

Awareness. This event, now in its fourth year, will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28th,

at Play4All Park (815 Elmira Road, in Vacaville).

The FREE event is hosted in collaboration with City Councilmember Michael Silva and the

Measure M District Dollars Program.

The Be You! Event serves as a platform to honor and celebrate the diversity within our

community, particularly focusing on differently-abled individuals. The Vacaville People’s Forum

believes it is essential to recognize and appreciate the unique qualities and contributions of all

members of our society.

The event will feature community organizations, guest speakers and D.J. Rene Ortiz. A highlight

of the event is a parade for all to participate in, symbolizing unity and inclusivity. All attendees

are invited to take part in this symbolic gesture. Local agencies and community organizations will be tabling the resource fair element of the event to provide valuable information about the programs and support they offer. Participating organizations include the North Bay Regional Center, Solano County Office of Education, UCP of the North Bay, Napa/Solano Area Agency on Aging, Special Olympics Northern California,

and Parents Empowering Parents, among others.

For more information about Vacaville People’s Forum, visit the Facebook page:

www.facebook.com/vvpeoplesforum.

For more information about Be You!, email event coordinator Danielle Shea at

[email protected].