Solano County Behavioral Health Announces Open Access For Psychiatry In All Adult Clinics

Image courtesy of The National Alliance for Mental Illness Solano County
Open Access is now available in all three of Solano County Behavioral Health’s Adult Integrated Care Clinics. Open Access offers an opportunity for someone needing mental health services to meet with a psychiatric provider for a same-day medication evaluation without needing to call the 24-hour Access Line. This is on a first come, first served basis. If someone is unable to be served, arrangements will be made for next soonest appointment availability.
Monday: Fairfield from 10 am – 3:30 pm
Tuesday: Vacaville from 8:00 am – 11:00 am
Wednesday: Vallejo from 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm
While Open Access is currently available in a limited capacity, Access Line continues to screen new clients and can help arrange first appointments by calling (800) 547-0495.

