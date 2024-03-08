95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Sign Up Today For Soroptimist International Of Dixon’s “Swing For A Cause” Golf Tournament Fundraiser!

Share
Sign Up Today For Soroptimist International Of Dixon’s “Swing For A Cause” Golf Tournament Fundraiser!
Image courtesy of Soroptimist International of Dixon

Registration is open for Soroptimist International of Dixon‘s 31st annual golf tournament SWING FOR A CAUSE. The tournament is Friday, May 31st at the beautiful Paradise Valley Golf Course in Fairfield.  Registration begins at 7:30 am, with morning snacks and a putting contest.  The tournament play begins at 9 am, shotgun start, 4-person scramble.  This event brings together golfers at all levels, swinging away and having a great time.  The tournament cost is a $150 which includes 18 holes of golf, morning refreshments, a hearty buffet lunch, a raffle and prizes. It’s Soroptimist International of Dixon‘s major fundraiser with the proceeds benefiting girls, women, and
youth in our communities.

Sign up with Kathy King at 916.838.8073 or [email protected]  Deadline to register is Wednesday, May 15th.   We can’t wait to have you join us!

Recently Played

I.ll BeEdwin Mccain
3:32pm
RudeMagic!
3:27pm
We BelongPat Benatar
3:23pm
Me And My Broken HeartRixton
3:20pm
Anti HeroTaylor Swift
3:09pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Local Student Encourages Volunteering With On Stage Vacaville
2

FREE Online Workshop On Creating Your Own Monarch Butterfly Habitat
3

The Box Officer: The Greatest Night In Pop and Taste of Things
4

Be A Part Of This Year's Vaca High Sports Night On March 16th!
5

Do You Like To Sing? Voices Of California Needs You!