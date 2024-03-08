Sign Up Today For Soroptimist International Of Dixon’s “Swing For A Cause” Golf Tournament Fundraiser!

Registration is open for Soroptimist International of Dixon‘s 31st annual golf tournament SWING FOR A CAUSE. The tournament is Friday, May 31st at the beautiful Paradise Valley Golf Course in Fairfield. Registration begins at 7:30 am, with morning snacks and a putting contest. The tournament play begins at 9 am, shotgun start, 4-person scramble. This event brings together golfers at all levels, swinging away and having a great time. The tournament cost is a $150 which includes 18 holes of golf, morning refreshments, a hearty buffet lunch, a raffle and prizes. It’s Soroptimist International of Dixon‘s major fundraiser with the proceeds benefiting girls, women, and

youth in our communities.

Sign up with Kathy King at 916.838.8073 or [email protected] Deadline to register is Wednesday, May 15th. We can’t wait to have you join us!