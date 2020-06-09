Pet Appreciation Week

Pets want to be a part of everything we do and we appreciate them for their love and companionship so let’s make sure to keep them water safe during the warm summer months. I took this pic of a playful pet owner and her Surf Puppy at Lanikai Beach.
Don’t forget the SPF before taking your pets for a swim at the beach or while enjoying family fun poolside. Yes your pets need sunscreen too.
If your dog or cat is going to be outdoors during peak sun exposure hours (10 am to 4 pm), sunscreen should be reapplied to sun-sensitive areas of the body—the nose, around the lips, tips of the ears, the groin, and the belly throughout the day.
And just like your younger family members, never leave pets unattended near the pool. Not all pets have a natural instinct to swim.
Make sure to leave plenty of water bowls out for them while you are away, and enjoy lots of fun in the sun with your pets!
What is your favorite summertime activity to share with your pets this time of year?
Donna Perry