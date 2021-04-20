National Crime Victims Rights Week 2021
KUIC’s Donna Perry here, I spoke with Solano County DA Krishna Abrams about National Crime Victims Rights Week and here is what Krishna had to say..
This week during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, we renew our commitment to victims. We honor the resilience of survivors, remember those who have been lost to violence, and thank the great men and women who dedicate their life’s work in assisting, supporting, and providing resources to those experiencing the trauma.
Victims are the untold story of a prosecutor. We at the District Attorney’s Office have the privilege and responsibility to stand up for victims’ rights and ensure their voices are always heard- to speak up for those who cannot speak up for themselves, advocate for them, and to seek and do justice. We witness the bravery, courage, and strength of survivors every day.
This year’s theme, “Support victims, build trust, and engage communities,” is more important than ever. Too often when talking about our criminal justice system, the voice of a victim is lost in the conversation. Let us together pledge to always support the rights and needs of victims and survivors as their story must continue to be told.
Thank you Krishna.
With this years theme in mind, how can we make sure victims voices are heard?
