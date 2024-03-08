League Of Women Voters Works For Voting Rights And Voter Education

As this election year gears up, the League of Women Voters Solano County (LVWSC) has been

working in several ways to educate voters and assist with voter registration throughout the

county.

Voter Registration at local high schools and other educational sites will be ongoing until the

November election. LVWSC’s education project Democracy Matters (DM) is also being actively presented in venues throughout the county. The program consists of educational activities where students and adults

get hands-on training in participatory local government. The League’s Observer Corp training, for example, is designed to encourage citizen participation in local government by providing a structured how-to attend, observe and participate in local government and board meetings. It includes information on the citizen’s right-to-know laws (Sunshine Laws) as well as instruction on how to participate and engage elected officials with civility. After the training, participants get to perform in a mock government or board meeting along with collaborating elected officials.

In March, trainings and mock city council meetings are scheduled at Mare Island Technical School and ARC Solano in Vallejo. In an extension of the DM program, the LWV Mendocino reached out to LWVSC to do a Civics Seminar on April 20 showcasing its three trainings—Voter Training, How to Organize and Conduct a Forum and Observer Corp Training which will include a Mock Board of Supervisors meeting. This is the first effort to expand the program beyond Solano County using the support of other Leagues.

LWVSC Is actively recruiting new members and volunteers to support these activities. To find

out more about the organization and various opportunities, go to

https://my.lwv.org/california/solano-county.