John Young’s KISS-Mas Auction

CALLING ALL KISS FANS!!!

John Young is auctioning off his KISS memorabilia and all benefiting the Contra Costa-Solano Food Bank!!

WHERE: Online at kuic.com

WHEN: December 18 @ 8am – December 24th at midnight

All kinds of fun KISS merchandise: posters, albums, PEZ dispensers, mugs, dolls, action figures and more!!

All of the items make GREAT KISS-mas presents!!

Click HERE to make a donation to the Food Bank of Contra Costa-Solano

THANK YOU TO: