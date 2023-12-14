John Young’s KISS-Mas Auction
CALLING ALL KISS FANS!!!
John Young is auctioning off his KISS memorabilia and all benefiting the Contra Costa-Solano Food Bank!!
WHERE: Online at kuic.com
WHEN: December 18 @ 8am – December 24th at midnight
All kinds of fun KISS merchandise: posters, albums, PEZ dispensers, mugs, dolls, action figures and more!!
All of the items make GREAT KISS-mas presents!!
Click HERE to make a donation to the Food Bank of Contra Costa-Solano
THANK YOU TO:
Check out some of the items up for bid