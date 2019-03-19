Jelly Beans Just Got More Interesting

I read this week that the creator of Jelly Belly Jelly Beans, David Klein, is branching out with a new product: CBD-infused Jelly Beans. What is CBD, you ask? I didn’t know either…it stands for CANABIDIOL, and apparently it’s an active ingredient in marjuana. Anyway, Klein, who created Jelly Belly Jelly Beans back in 1976, says he recently became aware of the benefits of cannabidiol, or CBD, and noticed that no one had made them into a jelly bean. So his new company, Spectrum Confections, is introducing CBD Jelly Beans in many of the same flavors that made Jelly Belly popular: Toasted Marshmallow, Strawberry Cheesecake, Mango…even Pina Colada! A sugar-free version is also available for the extra health conscious. I have several friends who swear by the benefits of “edibles,” and I wonder if this latest easy-to-digest form of mild mind alteration is a game changer. Stay tuned 🙂

John Young