It’s The Right Thing To Do: Require Vax To Go To A Show

Live Nation, the concert mega-promoter, allows artists it works with to require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test at their venues. In a letter sent to staff and artists last week, Live Nation wrote: “Our teams have worked together to put new processes in place so that artists doing shows with Live Nation in the U.S. can require all attendees and staff to be fully vaccinated or show a negative test result for entry, where permitted by law.
“We know people are eager to return to live events and we hope these measures encourage even more people to get vaccinated,” the letter continued. “That is the number one thing anyone can do to take care of those around them and we are encouraging as many shows as possible to adopt this model.”
Do you think these measures will affect how many fans turn out for shows? Do you think more artists, like Foo Fighters and others, will require proof of vaccination or negative tests in order for you to attend their concerts? Personally, I hope SO…science suggests that the only way our planet is going to get control of COVID-19 (and all its emerging variants) is to get most people vaccinated with the safe and effective vaccines we have available to us. Remember: vaccinations are FREE: visit www.SolanoCounty.com/covidvaccine
John Young