It’s Mental Health Awareness Month
The Kyle Hyland Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2015, is named after local teen Kyle Hyland, who took his life two weeks before his 17th birthday back in December 2014. The KHF is the only one of its kind not only in Benicia, where its office is located, but in many other surrounding cities in Solano County. Teenagers in trouble often have no one to turn to when they feel trapped or alone; these feelings can be exacerbated when mental illness is involved. Many teenagers suffer from stress and depression and many go untreated. The programs of the Kyle Hyland Foundation are designed to provide a full range of support for youth, including mental health programs In 2019, their Teen Center served over 180 teens. This week is “Mental Health Awareness Week,” and The KHF has an in-person event scheduled for TUESDAY, May 11th at 3pm: “Chaulk For Hope” at The Teen Center, 1135 Church Street in Benicia. Find out more about this amazing organization at www.kylehyland.com
John Young