Happy Valen-HEINZ Day?

Who doesn’t like a dab of Heinz Ketchup on a French Fry or a Burger? Well, how about pairing this classic condiment with chocolate…yes, that is happening. Heinz UK is collaborating with chocolatier Fortnum & Mason for “ValenHeinz” Tomato Ketchup Truffles. I’m not making this up. The official write-up for this romantic treat describes the chocolate as “tangy but smooth,” and it’s promised to “give you the taste of Heinz Ketchup in every bite.” Awesome, I think? The truffle box comes with three chocolate flavors: Dark, Milk, and White Chocolate, and it retails for $25 per box. Only 1,000 were made, and of the boxes sold out, but Heinz and Fortnum & Mason are giving away a box based on Social Media follows. Time to get hash-taggin’, Ketchup Lovers!
John Young