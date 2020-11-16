Happy National Fast Food Day
Fast food Drive-ins arrived back in the 50’s and it should come as no surprise that the U.S. is is home to the largest fast food industry in the world.
Whats the largest fast food chain in the world?…you guessed it McDonalds.
I have eaten fast food while visiting Europe and it does taste a little different even at our favorite food chains, and sometimes better since they make their own fresh mayo in many other countries.
Its fun to order regional specials in places like Hawaii, where you can start your day with a Spam breakfast platter and you can order fresh cut pineapple on the side with your Big Mac.
Where is your favorite drive-up window to Celebrate National Fast Food Day?
Donna