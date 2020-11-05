Goodbye Junk Food

If you’ve ever tried to lose weight and keep if off, you know how difficult it can be. About 6 weeks ago, I was really tired of being overweight, so I made a decision to give up junk food, start eating healthy and get more excercise. All my adult life I never paid attention to calories, serving sizes or portion control. I didn’t see all that weight steadily creeping up. I’m so happy to report in the last 6 weeks I’ve lost over 30 pounds. I feel so much better. I can now wear clothes that were once too small. If I can do it, so can you. Its never too late. I wish you well 🙂
Ron Brown
KUIC