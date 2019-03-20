Get Happy, Spring Has Sprung!

It finally here! International Day of Happiness and the First Day of Spring share the same date, March 20th, which makes a lot of sense. I find it easier to feel happy when I see beautiful flowers popping up in my garden. Another factor that might help put a smile on your face is the fun feelings that go along with Spring Fever, which used to be called Spring Disease and it was considered an actual illness which includes symptoms such as loss of ambition and focus. As the light during warmer months increases we produce less melatonin causing a lift in mood, a reduced desire to sleep and what I call…a flirty spring fever twinkle in your eye.

Are you sprung over springtime?

Donna Perry