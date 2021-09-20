Firefighter Heroes Extend Their Protection To The World’s Largest Sequoia

As if they haven’t done enough to protect us humans and our property, Firefighters battling the record-setting California Wildfires took another step in their awesomeness by wrapping an aluminum blanket around the world’s largest sequoia redwood to help protect it from the advancing flames. The tree is known as ‘General Sherman’, and it stands 275 feet tall with a trunk that measures 103 feet around! It’s part of the ‘Giant Forest’ in California’s Sequoia National Park, which continues to be threatened by ongoing wildfires. Sequoias are typically able to survive forest fires, but not always: last year’s Castle Fire killed nearly 10,000 large sequoias. Thank you again to all our brave firefighters for their heroic efforts!
John Young