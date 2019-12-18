Consider A Shelter Pet For Family Expansion
The Solano County Sheriff’s Office Animal Care Division, along with over 80 other animal shelters across 14 states, took part in The Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty The Shelters” event earlier this month and managed to find homes for over 30 animals. Those animals almost certainly faced euthanasia if it weren’t for the public coming by the countywide shelter and adopting them for a set fee of $20. The shelter is located at 2510 Clay Bank Road in Fairfield, and I’ve had several opportunities to interact with the amazing staff and volunteers that work (you can reach them at 784-1357 if you have questions about adopting a shelter pet). Everytime I visit, I’m reminded how hard the staff works to care for, rehabilitate and place the animals in appropriate homes…I’m also almost always trying to stop myself from bringing home a new family fur-ball (we currently have three, including one of two Corgis, Daisy, pictured above). It’s hard to describe the feeling you get by adding a grateful canine or feline (or both) to your family constellation; the fun, feelings and fur are indescribably beautiful. Just ask a shelter pet owner 🙂
John Young