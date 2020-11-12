Chris Nikic Has Done What Many Of US Could Not Do
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Chris Nikic and his guide Dan Grieb cross the finish line of IRONMAN Florida on November 07, 2020 in Panama City Beach, Florida. Chris Nikic became the first Ironman finisher with Down syndrome. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images for IRONMAN)
21-year-old Chris Nikic from Florida made history this past Saturday as the first person with Down’s Syndrome to ever complete a full Ironman Triathlon. Chris finished a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and 26.2-mile run in a single day. He was assigned an Ironman “partner” who worked alongside him during all three sections, just in case Chris needed any assistance. Ultimately Chris didn’t need any assistance, there were no problems, and now he is officially listed in the Guinness World Records! Not only is this an amazing accomplishment, but it highlights the enormity of the Ironman task. As a competitor in the early and mid-nineties “Eppie’s Great Race” in Sacramento, I never even considered participating in every facet of the event. I stuck to being the “kayaker” on a three-person team, with my girlfriend/future wife Meg running and dear friend George Peterburs biking. I didn’t have Chris’ strength, spirit or determination, but I sure am inspired by him today 🙂 (Photo Courtesy of Michael Reaves/Stringer)