Benicia Dog Festival: A Day That’s Gone To The Dogs!
Interestingly, our soul is our personality; it’s who we are. Soulfully, we think, reason, consider, remember, and wonder. We experience emotions like happiness, love, sorrow, anger, relief, and compassion. And we’re able to resolve, choose, and make decisions. Dogs can think, reason, sense danger, experience happiness, sadness, and all of the things mentioned in a definition of the soul.
My soul was revived the moment I brought these two deliciously delightful ‘souls’ home. That said, I cannot think of a better way to celebrate a soulful revival than to honor our dogs via the Benicia Dog Festival: A Day That’s Gone To The Dogs!
Adopt, adore and appreciate what a dog can do for your well-being. Personally, I’ve learned the importance of living in the now and loving without reservation. Please join me in celebrating the meaning of love: companionship of caring canines on October 14th in Benicia.
Woof! Jeri