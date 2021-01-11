A Coast-To-Coast Bike Path Is In The Works
According to a report by The Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, a 3,700-mile long bicycle path that stretches from coast to coast is in the works! As an avid cyclist for the last 40 years, this news hit me like a darting squirrel on The Miner’s Ravine Bike Trail in Roseville! It’s called the Great American Rail-Trail, and it’s designed to run from Washington D.C. all the way to Washington state. It’s being built over unused railroad tracks…pretty ingenious. So far more than 2,000 miles of trail have been connected across ten states, according to the article, making the Great American Rail-Trail nearly halfway complete already. The not-so-awesome news is that completion of this magnificent bike-way might take decades. My question is: WHY? Seriously, if you asked just the bicyclists I know in Roseville to volunteer to dig, pour, and landscape, we’d finish this thing by Easter. Would you attempt to bike across the U.S. if you had a trail you could safely do it on? Heck to the yes!
John Young