We Love the Glory Hole Lake Berryessa

The Glory Hole Spillway at Monticello Dam at Lake Berryessa is a magical place. It’s a very special place in the hearts of all of us who grew up in this area. Many of us have fond memories of getting in the car with our parents and heading to Lake Berryessa to enjoy swimming, fishing, water skiing, a hamburger at Markley Cove, listening to music at Recreation Beach and more! But first, the most important thing was stopping at Monticello Dam to watch the pristine lake waters flow into the Glory Hole. There was something mesmerizing and magical about it.

Back then, when we had three seasons, there was always a guarantee that water would be flowing into it. But, in recent years due to the drought, the water level has been low. But as soon as we get some rain, many of us wonder- “Are we going to get enough rain so the Glory Hole starts to fill?” In fact, many people who’ve moved away from the area always ask “Is the Glory Hole starting to fill again? No matter how many years go by, the Glory Hole is a very special place to all of us. We’re all extremely grateful that its an important part of our lives and always will be.

Ron Brown