Vintage Camper Chronicles, Part III: Interior Done!

OK, “done” is a relative term…a term I, not my hard-working co-restorer/wife Meg, came up with. In fact, it’s the word “done” that keeps driving a slight wedge between me and Mrs. Young. In most (if not all) of our marital projects, I tend to feel done with the project before she does. I feel like that just points to my very favorable personality trait of being easily satisfied, but my wife has a different definition for my casual attitude toward perfect: laziness. As usual, she’s probably right, but take a look at the collection of interior pictures from our ‘64 Aristocrat Lo-Liner Camper and YOU tell ME if it looks done 🙂

John Young