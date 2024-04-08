95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Vendors, Shoppers And Jedis Wanted At The Ulatis Bazaar in Vacaville On May 4th!

Image courtesy of Uptown Fox

Calling all vendors and shoppers! Uptown Fox Events is hosting its inaugural Ulatis Bazaar. This fun, springtime craft fair will run from 10AM – 4PM on Saturday, May 4 in the Ulatis Cultural Center Parking Lot, located at 1000 Ulatis Drive in Vacaville.

There’s something for everyone at Ulatis Bazaar. Local vendors will be selling handmade items, food vendors will be serving delicious treats and local live entertainment is planned. The force will be with us since May 4th is Star Wars Day!

Admission to the Ulatis Bazaar is FREE. Well-behaved dogs on leash are welcome in designated areas. Parking is available onsite. The event is currently accepting Arts & Crafts vendors, with a preference for handmade items made by crafters from Solano and Yolo counties. For more vendor info, visit www.UptownFox.com, email [email protected] or call 917-586-4064. This event is rain or shine.

