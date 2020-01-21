The San Francisco Giants Break Barriers Again
They’ve done it again: The San Francisco Giants have hired baseball’s first-ever full-time female coach! And it’s about time…Alyssa Nakken, a former softball player for Sacramento State and a Woodland High grad, has been brought aboard as an assistant coach, according to a team announcement last week. The 29-year-old Nakken completes new skipper Gabe Kapler’s 13-member coaching team. Said Kapler: “Alyssa is a highly respected member of the organization, and I’m delighted that she can now focus her talents on helping to build a winning culture in the clubhouse.” Although Nakken has worked for the Giants since 2014, her duties as a events coordinator kept her in the office. Now she’ll be contributing directly to the on-field product in a way that women have been shut out of for way too long. Nice work San Francisco!
John Young