NEW YORK, NY – MAY 20: Atmosphere during the “Late Show With David Letterman” – May 20, 2015 at Ed Sullivan Theater on May 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Where has the time gone? This date back in 1993 the first episode of The Late Show with David Letterman aired on CBS, following his much publicized departure from NBC.

Which version of the show was your favorite?

For me nothing beats the NBC shows that aired at 12:30am following Carson. Sonny & Cher reuniting for the last time to sing “I Got You Babe” in 1987 was the most memorable moment during his NBC years.

– Jeff Dorian –