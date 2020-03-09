The KUIC Ultimate Coffee Break Celebrates 20 Years!
It started out as a humble enough promotion, the first week of March 2000…KUIC would bring Coffee and Donuts to local businesses as a way of saying “Thank You!” for listening to the station. Companies could sign up for their Coffee Break on what was our new website, www.kuic.com, and if they were chosen, a member of our Promotions Team (along with a member of the Air Staff) would show up at their business door with the goodies. This very cool, very local promotion continues to this day, as we venture out to organizations all over our hometowns Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday of the work-week bringing sugar, caffeine and joy. The Coffee Break used to happen FIVE days a week, 50 weeks a year, and in addition to the various pastry sponsors we’ve featured, the contest used to give winning businesses the opportunity to win a tropical vacation at the end of every month…this created some interesting dynamics when it became clear that a local company was only interested in winning the trip (“just leave the coffee and donuts on the table…we don’t really have any time to hang out, we’ve got work to do”). Fortunately, most winning businesses were and are delighted to see us show up, and with few exceptions we’ve been treated well by our happy, hungry listeners. Cheers to another 20 years of hanging out with our listeners over a cup o’ Joe and a maple old-fashioned 🙂
John Young