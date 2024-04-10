The Interview That Never Happened: What I WOULD’VE Asked Jimmie Vaughan

Many of you may recall that the great Texas-based Blues guitarist Jimmie Vaughan was supposed to perform with his band at The Vacaville Performing Arts Center on April 5th; the show has been rescheduled for October (ticket info at www.vpat.net). Besides the show being rescheduled, my interview with Jimmie was canceled (although his wife and publicist Robyn was very gracious and apologetic, indicating Jimmie would be happy to reschedule that as well). Well…if I DO eventually get a chance to chat with him, here are a few things I’d like to ask Jimmie Vaughan about:

“What was it like to loan Jimi Hendrix your wah-wah pedal when your band opened for him in Texas back in 1969?”

“What was it like to jam with The Foo Fighters and Gary Clark, Jr. during a segment of PBS’ Austin City Limits back in 2015?”

“What was it like to record a Grammy-nominated album with your protégé little brother Stevie Ray Vaughan?”

The answers to these questions (and many others!) can be found by watching the fascinating documentary “Brothers in Blues” on Netflix…that film should hold you over until Jimmie and his band return to town 🙂

John