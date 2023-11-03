The Box Officer: The Holdovers California Independent Film Festival and what to expect the rest of the year

November 9th – 16th

CAIFF​

The California Independent Film Festival Association(CAIFFA) is part of an amazing worldwide community; a unique collaboration of multi-talented filmmakers. It celebrates diversity, human rights, and freedom of expression through an array of dramatic and comedic feature films, shorts and moving documentaries.



CAIFFA entertains, informs, inspires, encourages and educates individuals and filmmakers from around the world. We believe a film festival can contribute to a healthier society and should encourage the active involvement of audiences to connect and act collectively to address social challenges.