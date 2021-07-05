Stiletto Crocs and Knee-High Boots: Seriously

Shoe Maker Balenciaga has apparently teamed up with Crocs to create a – wait for it- Stiletto Croc. A collection of these, uh, unique shoes was unveiled about two months ago by Balenciaga, and not only did it showcase Stiletto Crocs, but also Knee-High Croc Boots. This is in fact the second time Balenciaga has worked with Crocs to create a weird collection of footwear: The first collection featured an $850 Platform Croc that sold out before the shoe even had a chance to debut in stores…what am I missing here? Maybe it’s time for me to stop hating and slip on a pair…I wonder if they make the Stiletto Croc in a size 11?
John Young