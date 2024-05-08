95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Resources Available During “Mental Health Awareness” Month

Image courtesy of NAMI Solano County

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Since its inception in 1949, Mental Health Awareness Month has been a cornerstone of addressing the challenges faced by millions of Americans living with mental health conditions. Throughout the month, NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) actively participates in this national movement, dedicated to eradicating stigma, extending support, fostering public education and advocating for policies that prioritize the well-being of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

This year, NAMI Solano is celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month with the “Take the Moment” campaign. NAMI staff encourage you to join them in fostering open dialogues and cultivating empathy and understanding. NAMI Staff also urge you to share NAMI Solano resources to support individuals and families on their journey towards mental wellness.
This campaign also champions the importance of destigmatizing mental health by normalizing the practice of taking moments to prioritize mental health care without guilt or shame. Find more helpful information on their website: www.namisolanocounty.org

